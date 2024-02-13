תיעוד ניסיון הפיגוע מצלמת אבטחה

A vehicle drove wildly Tuesday morning towards IDF soldiers standing at a bus stop at the Gush Etzion Junction.

The vehicle did not succeed in harming either civilians or the soldiers, who returned fire. The terrorist then drove towards the town of Elazar, where he was neutralized and arrested.

The terrorist was then brought to a hospital in moderate condition.

Security forces searching the terrorist's vehicle located a knife in it.

In the town of Elazar, an attempted stabbing attack was reported, and Israeli security forces are examining whether the same terrorist is responsible for both.

The IDF confirmed, "A short while ago, a terrorist attempted to ram into civilians at the Gush Etzion Junction."

"IDF soldiers pursued the terrorist, and opened fire toward him.

"The terrorist was apprehended and transferred to security forces for further questioning. No IDF injuries reported.

"The soldiers searched the terrorist's vehicle and located a knife."