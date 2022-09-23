Defense Minister Benny Gantz is warning that a government led by Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu would spell the end of the State of Israel.

Speaking to Kan 11 News in an interview which will air in full on Saturday night and of which excerpts aired on Friday, Gantz said, “There is one scenario in which Netanyahu establishes a narrow, extreme government that is not good for the country. When that happens, you can invite me for an exit interview about the country.”

Gantz was also asked whether he too supports a two-state solution, following Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s expression of support for this solution in his speech before the UN General Assembly.

“I say we have to regulate our relationship with the Palestinians. The State of Israel will forever have to maintain security superiority in this region. We don't want to control the Palestinians, but we are also not willing to take a security risk,” he replied.

“We are completely against the idea of one state. We are against a binational state,” stressed Gantz. “We are in favor of two entities, which cannot be a state that will endanger the State of Israel. What do you want - for what is happening in Gaza to happen to Kfar Saba and the center? This is completely irresponsible.”

