The campaign sign of a Jewish Congressional candidate running for a seat in Staten Island was vandalized with a swastika in front of a local Reform congregation.

The swastika and the word “No!” were drawn in black through the name of Max Rose, who previously served in Congress between 2019 and 2021. The sign, only feet from Temple Israel Reform Congregation, was found by an area resident, SILive reported.

“I’m sick and tired of this disgusting threat in our society — this division and this hate and this vitriol — people being hidden from it,” Rose told SILive. “People need to see what we could become if we don’t come together and unite and put the flag first, so no — we’re not taking it down.”

Rose, who has been outspoken in denouncing antisemitism in the past, added that antisemitism is not just a local concern in Staten Island but a national issue.

“Our politics are going in a horrible direction,” he said.

“But in the end, what I’m going to do is keep my head held high. I’m not going to respond to hate with more disgusting vitriol, and I’m going to continue giving everything I have for this community, for the city and for this country, in service of the Constitution and in service of our neighbors. It’s the same thing I did in Afghanistan. It’s the same thing I’m doing here, no matter how much hate and lies they throw at me.”