Hamas welcomes attack near Modi'in: An act of courage

The Hamas terrorist organization on Thursday evening welcomed the stabbing attack near the central Israeli city of Modi'in area and promised further terrorist attacks against Israelis.

Two men aged 39 and 23 were lightly wounded in the stabbing attack, and five civilians were injured from tear gas. The terrorist was shot and killed by a plainclothes police officer who passed by the area.

In an interview with Al-Aqsa TV, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem called the attack "an act of heroism" which is a continuation of the "resistance taking place in the occupied West Bank" and which "cannot be broken".

Qassem pointed out that the attacks will escalate in the coming days in response to Israel's attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in reference to the visit of Jews to the Temple Mount, holding a religious service there and sounding the shofar.

Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque are a red line for the Palestinians, and "there is no place for occupation on Palestinian land”, said Qassem.

He warned that the reaction of the Palestinians to what is happening at the Al-Aqsa Mosque will be extremely serious, and "the occupation will pay the price for its crimes against the Al-Aqsa Mosque."

"The Zionist aggression against the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a real indication that the situation is about to explode," Qassem stated.