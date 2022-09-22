A terrorist stabbing attack was reported near Modi'in in central Israel Thursday night.

The incident occurred on Route 443 at the Shilat Junction just outside of the city of Modi'in, with preliminary reports indicating one man was wounded in the attack. He is currently listed in light condition.

MDA and United Hatzalah emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene and treated the victim before evacuating him to a hospital.

The terrorist was shot and killed during the attack.

Earlier Thursday evening, an IDF soldier was lightly injured after being run down by a Palestinian Arab driver in the town of Huwara in Samaria.

Israeli security personnel opened fire on the driver, amid fears the incident was a terrorist attack.