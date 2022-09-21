המחאה של השגריר הישראלי נגד נשיא איראן דוברות

Israeli Ambassador to the UN walked out of Iranian President Ebrahim' Raisi's speech at the UN General Assembly Wednesday, saying that it represented a "new low" for the world body to be addressed by someone with a record of human rights abuses and Holocaust denial such as Raisi.

“It is a new moral low for the UN. A mass-murdering Holocaust-denier gets the podium at the UN to speak his hatred. Every ambassador that stays to hear him should be embarrassed," Erdan said.

He added: "While the Ayatollah regime in Iran oppresses its citizens, murders women who do not cover their heads and finances terrorist attacks around the world, here at the United Nations, which was established to prevent such atrocities, the president of Iran, the murderer and Holocaust denier Raisi, is given a platform to spread his hatred."