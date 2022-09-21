Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accused Israel of being the most "cruel and oppressive" regime in world history during his speech to the UN General Assembly Wednesday.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN walked out of Raisi's speech, saying that it represented a "new low" for the world body to be addressed by someone with a record of human rights abuses and Holocaust denial such as Raisi.

“It is a new moral low for the UN. A mass-murdering Holocaust-denier gets the podium at the UN to speak his hatred. Every ambassador that stays to hear him should be embarrassed," Erdan said.

He added: "While the Ayatollah regime in Iran oppresses its citizens, murders women who do not cover their heads and finances terrorist attacks around the world, here at the United Nations, which was established to prevent such atrocities, the president of Iran, the murderer and Holocaust denier Raisi, is given a platform to spread his hatred."

Raisi lambasted the US for pulling out of the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal, accusing the country of "trampling upon the nuclear record."

He further said that the imposition of sanctions against his country constitutes “punishment on the people of Iran.”