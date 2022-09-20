Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked has revoked thr residency status of the relatives of the terrorist who murdered four IDF soldiers in an attack in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood in Jerusalem in 2017.

"According to the ruling given today in the Court of Appeals, I ordered to revoke the status of the family members of the terrorist who murdered four IDF soldiers in Armon Hanatziv in Jerusalem: Lt. Shir Hajaj, Second Lt. Erez Orbach, Lt. Yael Yekutiel, and Second Lt. Shira Tzur. The terrorist's family members are temporary residents who received a visa in Israel and misused it," Shaked said.

"They will pay for the actions of the terrorist in their status. From now on their status will be canceled immediately. This is an important and significant step in the persistent war I am waging against terrorists and their families and a significant deterrent," she said.

The terrorist struck the soldiers with a truck as they disembarked from a bus in a vehicular ramming attack, killing four and injuring 16 people. The driver of the bus shot and neutralized the terrorist.