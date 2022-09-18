שמחה גולדין חסם את שיירות הפועלים מעזה רחמים מצלם

On Sunday morning, activists hoping to achieve the return of body of slain IDF soldier Hadar Goldin from Hamas captivity in Gaza blocked a road leading out of Gaza, preventing a convoy of Gazan laborers from proceeding into Israel for a day's work.

Their intention was to highlight the plight of the Goldin family and the other Israeli families waiting for the return of their loved ones, and to exert pressure on the Israeli government.

"This protest is primarily directed against Defense Minister Benny Gantz," said Professor Simcha Goldin, the father of Hadar. "Gantz was IDF Chief of Staff during Operation Protective Edge, a chief of staff who deserted two soldiers on the battlefield - Hadar and Oron [Shaul] - eight years ago.

"We came here today to explain to him that Arab laborers should not be permitted to enter the State of Israel to work, until they return our soldiers and citizens," he added.

Goldin stressed that, "We are demanding of both Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Yair Lapid that they exert pressure on Hamas and on the residents of Gaza in order to achieve the return of our soldiers before any agreement is signed, and prior to any economic concession of any form being granted."