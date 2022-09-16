Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday that if he is indicted over storing classified documents at his Florida residence the United States would face “problems ... the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before.”

“If a thing like that happened, I would have no prohibition against running,” Trump told talk radio host Hugh Hewitt. “I think if it happened, I think you’d have problems in this country the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before. I don’t think the people of the United States would stand for it.”

Hewitt asked Trump to elaborate on what he was referring to by using the word “problems.”

“I think they’d have big problems. Big problems. I just don’t think they’d stand for it. They will not sit still and stand for this ultimate of hoaxes,” Trump said.

Hewitt responded by asking Trump how he would react to the “legacy media” accusing him of encouraging violence.

“That’s not inciting. I’m just saying what my opinion is,” Trump said. “I don’t think the people of this country would stand for it.”

During the interview, Trump defended his storing of the documents retrieved by the FBI during their raid of his Mar-a-Lago home, insisting that he had “declassified” each record taken by the agency.

