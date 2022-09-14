Less than two days before the slates for the 25th Knesset are to be submitted, it appears that Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu will reserve spots on the slate for the two former Yamina Knesset members, Amichai Chikli and Idit Silman.

In addition, media personality Tsega Melaku is expected to be reserved a spot on the Likud slate as a representative of Ethiopian Olim, reported Amit Segal of Channel 12 News.

Netanyahu is permitted to reserve spots on the Likud slate for up to five candidates, but only three of the spots are considered realistic and the other two may enter the Knesset under Norwegian Law.

For the time being, Gal Hirsch is not on Netanyahu's list of potential candidates to receive a reserved spot on the slate.