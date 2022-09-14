The United States on Tuesday told a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors that Iran is not "a willing partner" in indirect talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

"We stand ready to quickly implement a deal on a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA. What we lack is a willing partner in Iran," said the US statement as quoted by Reuters.

Iran and the US have been holding indirect talks on a return to the 2015 agreement, but the talks have hit a snag in recent weeks.

Iran recently announced it had submitted its comments to the US response to the European Union’s draft for reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

While Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at the time that Iran’s response was prepared based on a constructive approach, a senior Biden administration official told Politico, “We are studying Iran’s response, but the bottom line is that it is not at all encouraging.”

A senior European official directly involved in nuclear talks with Iran later told Axios’ Barak Ravid that Iran’s latest response to the EU’s proposal is unreasonable and indicates that the Iranians are not interested in closing a deal.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the prospects for a nuclear deal with Iran in the near term are unlikely.

"I can't give you a timeline except to say, again, that Iran seems either unwilling or unable to do what is necessary to reach an agreement," he said.