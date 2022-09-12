For the second year in a row, progressive Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal tweeted a remembrance for the victims of 9/11 with a death toll that included the terrorists.

The now deleted Sunday tweet was nearly identical to a tweeted the Washington rep. posted in 2021 that was still visible as of Monday morning.

"Today we remember the 2,996 people who were killed on 9/11 and all those who lost their lives while serving our country in the forever wars that followed," both tweets said.

Each tweet contained an image of the twin towers next to the phrase “never forget” in capitals.

The number of people killed on September 11, 2001 was 2,977. The figure of 2,996 includes the 19 terrorists who died committing the attack.

Jayalap has not explained why she used the 2,9996 number two years in a row, FOX News reported.

She deleted her tweet from Sunday after facing major outrage in response.