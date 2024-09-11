For the first time, the Chairman of the Yesha Council and head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Israel Ganz, participated in the official ceremony marking the anniversary of September 11, held at Ground Zero Plaza in New York. The ceremony was attended by U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump, Consul General of Israel in New York Ofir Akunis, and other notable figures.

During the ceremony, Israel Ganz stated, "We are here to clarify to the leaders of the American people that today we are fighting the same terrorism. Your September 11 is our October 7. Just as you didn't stop until you eliminated Al-Qaeda, don't stop us until we eliminate Hamas and Hezbollah."

Eliana Passentin, Director of International Affairs at the Binyamin Council, added, "As an American who immigrated to Israel, I am here out of the pain of the war and in solidarity and partnership. This war is the same war. Today, Israel stands at the forefront of the West against global terrorism."