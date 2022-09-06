Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to summon the chairwoman of the Labor Party, Merav Michaeli, and the chairwoman of the Meretz Party, Zehava Galon, to a meeting this week in an attempt to bring about a union between the parties in order to prevent a loss of votes in the left-wing bloc, Daphna Liel of Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Lapid is ready to offer both parties reserved spots on the Yesh Atid Party's slate for the Knesset elections, so that they run together.

Alongside this, he intends to offer the two leaders upgraded ministerial portfolios in the next government.

Lapid will also present the two with in-depth polls that have been conducted and which show that if one of the parties does not pass the electoral threshold, Benjamin Netanyahu will achieve a majority of 61 seats and form the next government.

So far, despite the fact that Meretz has brought up the issue several times, Labor overwhelmingly refuses to run together with Meretz and claims that if the two parties run together their strength will decrease.

The Prime Minister wants to reach an agreement on the union of the two parties this week or at the latest at the beginning of next week, as next Thursday is the deadline for submitting the election slates to the Central Election Commission.

Michaeli on Tuesday evening appealed to Lapid on Twitter following the reports that he would try to use his power to get her party to run jointly with Meretz.

"Instead of continuing to waste time and effort on a union that won't happen between Labor and Meretz, I'm calling on you to simply help me lead the move for public transportation on Shabbat, and the sooner the better," said Michaeli.