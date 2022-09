מעל 20 אלף איש במעמד סליחות ראשון בכותל הקרן למורשת הכותל

Over 20,000 people attended the Selichot prayers at the Western Wall on Thursday night, as the first central Selichot prayers of the year were held at 12:30a.m.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation said, "We call on the public to come early to Selichot during the entire month of Elul, and not just during the last days of Selichot and during the Ten Days of Repentance, in order to spread out the crowds' arrivals, thereby ensuring the safety and welfare of all those visiting the Western Wall."