More than 50,000 people participated on Sunday night in the main Selichot ceremony at the Western Wall Plaza, on the eve of Rosh Hashanah 5785.

The ceremony was attended by public figures and rabbis, including the Rishon LeZion and Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Yosef, the Western Wall Rabbi Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon.

During the ceremony, the large crowd offered a special prayer of thanksgiving for the miracles experienced by the people of Israel in the past year, especially for the Iranian attack on Rosh Hashanah Eve a year ago, when, following Home Front Command orders, the ceremony could not be held as planned.

The participants also prayed for the safety and speedy return of the hostages, for the healing of the wounded and peace for IDF soldiers, for Israel's security, and for the success of the security forces operating on the various fronts.