Gulf countries on Tuesday threatened Netflix with legal action for broadcasting content that "contradicts" Islam, AFP reported.

A statement issued jointly by the Saudi media regulator and the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council, headquartered in the Saudi capital Riyadh, did not specifically identify the offending material, referring only to content that "contracts Islamic and societal values".

"The platform was contacted to remove this content, including content directed to children," the statement said, according to AFP.

Regional authorities "will follow up on the platform's compliance with the directives, and in the event that the infringing content continues to be broadcast, the necessary legal measures will be taken," the statement added.

Saudi state media said the content that was viewed as inappropriate includes movies and shows featuring LGBT characters.

There was no immediate reaction from Netflix.

Saudi Arabia has in the past censored books by Islamist authors known to be sympathetic to the Muslim Brotherhood, part of a campaign by the Saudi authorities to fight terrorism and prevent Saudi nationals from going to Syria to take part in fighting there.

The kingdom also ordered the permanent closure of a liberal website for publishing what was perceived as “anti-Islamic content”.

In 2014, Saudi Arabia introduced a series of new laws which define atheists as terrorists.

However, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has sought in recent years to return the kingdom to moderate Islam.