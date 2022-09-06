"This is pre-eminently the time to speak the truth, the whole truth frankly and boldly. Nor need we shrink from honestly facing conditions in our country today. This great nation will endure, as it has endured, will revive and will prosper. So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself."

So did then President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR), on his inauguration, on March 4, 1933, deliver one of the most noted, memorable speech ever delivered by a US leader. It was one given to a depressed, angry, disunited nation. It was his attempt to bring together a nation then steeped in a deep economic depression. A true leader's call to unify.

What a far cry from our current president's speech from Hades, hysterically shrieked with beating fists to the nation last Thursday, September 1st. His words are sure to stoke up disunity, fear and distrust even violence, among our citizens, perhaps for years to come. It may have been written to do just that.

The speech was delivered in the hallowed Independence Hall in Philadelphia, an historic building in which both the United States Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution were debated and adopted by our Founding Fathers. It was defiled by our current president who used it as a mere backdrop for an incitement to violence against tens of millions of Americans who support Donald Trump's efforts to Make America Great Again.

The opening was ghoulish, frightening and downright weird, even by Biden's standards. Joe Biden and his wife appeared out of a ominously dark, Marxist-red backdrop with two Marines in the indistinct, shadowed background, using these troops to signal that the military will be behind him against the threat he later conjured up to America, coming from all MAGA Republicans. After all, we've already seen the manipulation he has employed to utilize the IRS, FBI, the Justice Department, the CDC and Homeland Security for his political purposes. And the military under Gen. Milley and Defense Secretary Austin have already geared up for this "war."

Conservative commentator, Ben Shapiro called Biden's speech the "most demagogic, outrageous, and divisive speech I have ever seen from an American president. This image is the worst piece of presidential optics I have ever seen...let us count the reasons.

"1. Lighting an historic American site blood red.

"2. The red-and-black background against the front-lit visage of a grim old man screaming at Americans, fists clenched."

Standing before this fascist imagery concocted to stoke up fear, discontent and hatred in an already unstable environment, the speech mentioned not one word of Fentanyl, China, inflation, the Border, the energy crisis but Violence (10 times), MAGA (13 times), Trump (6 times) and Republicans (16 times). Republicans, he said, "are a clear and present danger" to our nation.

Biden made it clear that he believes you can only be "pro-democracy" if you agree with his Leftist agenda. No dissent against his totalitarian dreams permitted. Scary, under any lighting conditions, to say the least.

There is no doubt Biden is creating a dangerous situation, throwing gasoline on an already simmering, divisive country, praying for any act of physical violence from either side to distract our citizens from the many quandaries in which we're now hopelessly entangled and at the same time totalitarianize the nation under a one party, dictatorial leadership. His.

What we need now, more than anything, is a calling for unity. And think about it.....is calling millions of Americans "semi-Fascists" unifying? Anything but. Our enemies from afar, China, Russia, North Korea and Iran see it, but do we?

Alan Bergstein, lecturer and columnist, is an editorial writer for The NY Jewish Voice and a retired NYC school principal A father of four, he is a Korean War veteran and Jewish activist who is President of the Judeo/Christian Republican Club of Palm Beach County, Florida.