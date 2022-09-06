תיעוד התקיפה בסוריה דובר צה"ל

15 years after Operation Outside the Box, which resulted in the destruction of the nuclear reactor built by Syria, it has now been revealed that the IDF's intelligence division estimated about five years earlier, in 2002, that Syria had begun a secret project - which was later revealed to be the same reactor.

Five years later, on September 6, 2007, the Syrian nuclear reactor in Deir ez-Zor, Syria, was attacked and destroyed by Israeli military planes.

This was made possible following a complex intelligence and operational effort which removed the nuclear threat to the State of Israel and the entire region which the Syrian nuclear program presented.