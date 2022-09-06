The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has changed its policy to allow Jewish officers to wear kippahs after discussions with B’nai Brith Canada.

The end result of the talks was a commitment by the OPP to let Jewish officers wear an officially approved kippah, B’nai Brith said in a statement.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique sent a letter to Marvin Rotrand, the national director of B’nai Brith’s League for Human Rights, confirming that the OPP is “committed to an inclusive workplace culture and recognizes the importance of reflecting the diversity of the communities it serves,” according to the advocacy organization.

Carrique recognized that current OPP regulations, part of the OPP Order of Dress, allow uniformed police to wear specific articles of religious faith, in line with the Ontario Human Rights Code.

But, he added that the OPP does not have an official kippah.

“As you indicate in your letter, the OPP does not currently provide an issued kippah,” Carrique said in the letter. “I appreciate your suggestion in this regard and am pleased to advise that the OPP’s Fleet, Supply and Weapons Services Bureau (FSWSB) will initiate the research to identify a kippah design that meets the operational and safety requirements for an OPP-issued kippah.”

Carrique added that the OPP Police Orders policy is being review to make it easier to officers to acquire OPP-issued religious items such as the kippah, turban, hijab and Metis sash.

“We are delighted with the commissioner’s promise to allow officers to wear kippahs should they wish, and to consult with B’nai Brith on the design of an approved kippah,“ Rotrand said. “The force is working to remove barriers that prevent otherwise qualified members of religious minorities from serving the public as police officers.”