Likud MK Yoav Kisch on Tuesday morning spoke about political issues, including reserving a spot for former Yamina MK Amichai Chikli in the Likud's list.

Speaking to Kol Hai Radio, Kisch began, "The possibility that United Torah Judaism will split - that is a strategic event of the highest order. We must not lose the votes from a split of a party which is liable not to pass the electoral threshold. We must win."

Regarding Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Zionist Spirit), Kisch said, "Shaked will not join a coalition with us. She actively worked to harm Israel's security with the Citizenship Law. I saw what she did in the past year. Everything she says is lies. She will mislead us again. We cannot believe her."

At the same time, he said, "We must reserve a spot for Amichai Chikli. He did not ask anything of us, but we have an obligation to him. I am not involving myself in [Likud chairman MK Benjamin] Netanyahu's decisions regarding reserved spots. I have no idea if anyone turned to [former Finance Minister Moshe] Kahlon asking him to return to the Likud."

Chikli was named a defector from the Yamina party, a label which prohibited him from running with any existing party in the upcoming elections. In July, after Chikli appealed the decision, an agreement was reached under which Chikli resigned from the Knesset in exchange for the removal of his status as a "defector" MK.

Kahlon left politics in 2020, explaining that he was retiring due to the sense of exhaustion he felt after five years of intense work in the government, and that he wished to devote more time to his family.