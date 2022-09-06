One of the five terrorists who was convicted of murdering Adele Biton is expected to appear before the Release Committee, Israel Hayom reported.
Adele was critically wounded in March 2013, when the family car was attacked outside of Ariel in Samaria by Arab terrorists, who hurled rocks at the vehicle and caused it to veer off the road and crash headfirst into a truck.
The fist-sized rock struck Adele directly in the head, leaving the two-year-old baby critically wounded and in mortal danger. Though she recovered, Adele was left with severe neurological damage, and was in and out of the hospital since her grueling rehabilitation period. At four years old, she passed away after her condition deteriorated rapidly from a bout of pneumonia.
M. was a minor at the time he perpetrated the attack, and he is expected to appear on Monday before the Release Committee at the Megido Prison.
"This is not an issue of right or left, but a logical demand, that someone who comes to kill will sit his punishment," Adele's mother Adva told Israel Hayom.
At the time of the sentencing, the prosecutor said that, "The accused did not cease throwing stones until that cursed accident occurred."
The judges said that, "In a moment of wickedness, stupidity, and complete apathy to the value of human life, they cut Adele's life short and changed the lives of her family."
Recently, Adva received a text message that, "There is new information in the file." At first, she ignored the notification, but an acquaintance involved in the matter, who also received the notification, clarified what the new information was, discovering that the terrorists were scheduled to appear before the Release Committee to request that their sentences be shortened, with the first one's hearing set for Monday.
Adva told Israel Hayom, "This is an outrageous way to receive such a notification. I would expect that in such a sensitive and painful situation, when you are talking about bereaved parents who are receiving life-changing information, that there would be a more understanding and sensitive way to do it."
"Why are these terrorists able to have six years be taken off their sentences? This is outrageous and infuriating, it's like laughing at a poor person. We are not discussing an illogical demand, but rather a reasonable action. In any sane country they would not lend a hand to the release of murderers. These are people who are now in their 20s - we are letting out people who will return to terror. They will go back to their village as victors, with a smile on their faces. This is a loss of deterrence, certainly in the height of a silenced wave of terror. I intend to appear at the Release Committee in order to look its members in the eyes - that they should take responsibility."
She continued. "I will not come with high expectations, so as to not be disappointed, but I will present my truth with the hope that it will be good. In the meantime I am leaving a window for sanity - for justice to say its piece."
"In every election cycle, we see the MKs who wave the flag of fighting terror, but it's all words. This is not an issue of right or left, but a logical demand, that those who come to kill receive the appropriate punishment."