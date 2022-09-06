One of the five terrorists who was convicted of murdering Adele Biton is expected to appear before the Release Committee, Israel Hayom reported.

Adele was critically wounded in March 2013, when the family car was attacked outside of Ariel in Samaria by Arab terrorists, who hurled rocks at the vehicle and caused it to veer off the road and crash headfirst into a truck.

The fist-sized rock struck Adele directly in the head, leaving the two-year-old baby critically wounded and in mortal danger. Though she recovered, Adele was left with severe neurological damage, and was in and out of the hospital since her grueling rehabilitation period. At four years old, she passed away after her condition deteriorated rapidly from a bout of pneumonia.

M. was a minor at the time he perpetrated the attack, and he is expected to appear on Monday before the Release Committee at the Megido Prison.

"This is not an issue of right or left, but a logical demand, that someone who comes to kill will sit his punishment," Adele's mother Adva told Israel Hayom.