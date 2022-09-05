Finance Minister Avidgor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) filed a police complaint Monday against a former party activist who accused Liberman of attempting to pay him to carry out the assassination of a senior police official.

Last week, Yossi Kamisa made a number of public claims against Liberman in a Twitter thread.

Kamisa, a former anti-terror official-turned businessman, was once an activist in Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party, and claimed to have been a personal advisor to Liberman – a claim the Finance Minister denies.

Among other claims, Kamisa said that 20 years ago, Liberman offered to pay him $100,000 to assassinate a police superintendent. Kamisa also claimed Liberman operated a casino in the Palestinian Authority-administered city of Jericho, and that Liberman had undisclosed business dealings in Congo.

Liberman publicly denied Kamisa’s claims last week, and on Sunday, accused Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu of using Kamisa to hurt Yisrael Beytenu ahead of the election.

"This is about Netanyahu's methods, this is not the first time - the man is simply the scum of the human race who has no red lines," Liberman said.

On Monday, the Finance Minister’s attorneys filed a criminal complaint against Kamisa.

“Liberman did not approach the defendant and offer him any amount to murder a certain person. This is a figment of the defendant's feverish imagination."

“It is also written that "the things quoted above (Kamisa's claims) are slanderous, completely false, and were published with the intention of harming the complainants when the political system is in the midst of an election campaign."