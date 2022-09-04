Prime Minister Yair Lapid responded Sunday afternoon to the shooting attack on a bus in the Jordan Valley in which an IDF soldier was seriously wounded.

"I wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the shooting attack in the Jordan Valley. I strengthen the rescue and security forces that acted quickly and decisively to treat the injured and apprehend the suspected terrorists. We will continue and put our hands on anyone who tries to harm the citizens and soldiers of the State of Israel," Lapid said.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu also responded to the attack, writing on Twitter: "I pray for the recovery of those injured in the attack in the Jordan Valley and strengthen the security forces operating in the field. Only a strong hand will defeat terrorism."

At least five people were wounded, including the civilian bus driver, when two terrorists opened fire at their bus from a passing vehicle. The terrorists were apprehended a short while later after their vehicle caught fire.