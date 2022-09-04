Two terrorists fleeing the scene of a shooting attack on a bus in the Jordan Valley were forced to abandon their vehicle and try to douse out the flames engulfing their clothes as their vehicle caught fire.

In a video documentation of the event, the vehicle can be seen igniting in flames as it makes a left turn while trying to avoid law enforcement. The two terrorists had just fired at a bus traveling on Route 90 in the Jordan Valley, near the settlement of Beka'ot.

At least two people were moderately wounded and three lightly injured from broken glass.

Chairman of Otzma Yehudit, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir responded to the shooting attack in the Jordan Valley today.

"Once again an attack by terrorists supported by Mahmoud Abbas, best friend of Defense Minister Gantz. There should be an uncompromising campaign against terrorism. Once again, we can see that when you do not crush terrorism, it strikes back. In the meantime, I pray for a full recovery for the wounded and injured," he was quoted as saying.