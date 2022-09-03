The Republican party may have to make do without it's biggest donor for this election cycle. Miriam Adelson, wife of the late Sheldon Adelson, has so far limited her contributions to a relatively minor $5 million through the Congressional Leadership Fund, a PAC that specializes in backing Republican House candidates.

In the past, the couple had donated heavily to the Republican party as a whole, giving $524 million to various PACs, and heavily supporting former US Presdient Donald Trump's campaign. Trump awarded Miriam the Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Since the passing of her husband Sheldon, Bloomberg reports that Miriam spends most of her time in Israel, avoiding in-person events that are generally associated with larger donations.

Two individuals familiar with the Adelson family, who asked not to be identified, told Bloomberg that Miriam still has time to donate before the midterms, but that she took less of an interest in USA politics than her late husband. The Adelsons had seen a drop in income over the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacting their investments in the tourism industry.

The possible drop in financial backing has Republican sources looking for ways to replace the Adelsons' backing from other sources in the hopes of countering the growing number of donations to the Democratic party after the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade. Several Democratic candidates have raised more than their Republican opponents, leaving Republican supporters looking for ways to catch up.

“If Adelson is effectively sitting out the cycle, it leaves an awful big hole,” said Dan Eberhart, a major Republican donor and chief executive officer of oilfield services company Canary Drilling Services, according to Bloomberg.

Adelson herself has not responded to a request for comment.