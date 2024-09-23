As reported on Arutz Sheva, Miriam Adelson made a powerful statement to former President Donald Trump at the opening session of the IAC Conference, emphasizing the Jewish faith's reliance on the Divine.

As someone who stood at President Trump's first exclusive Hannukah Party with Miriam Adelson wheeling her late husband Sheldon in a wheelchair in the back squashed among the Presidents hand selected VIP attendees, I cannot but express my admiration for her leadership today as she acts in the same humble manner.

She made it clear that the Jewish nation is above the human element of protection.

Former President Trump's first Hannukah party after taking office had an invitation list which was very exclusive because it was quite evident how many people were cautious not to jeopardize their relationships with the previous administration, which had supported UN Resolution 2334. They had not shown their support for him while he was running on promises he kept to safeguard the Jewish nation and move the embassy to Jerusalem.

It was a very rough time for the Jewish nation as the Obama administration had just sided in support of UN resolution 2334 controversially declaring that the kotel did not belong to the Jewish Nation, a stance akin to denying Mecca's significance to Muslims.

The event was so exclusive that the New York Times highlighted the celebration's exclusivity and the distinguished guest list because these were the people who did not sell out their values. Those in attendance took a stand for the truth and acted upon it.

Today, Miriam Adelson remains an influential figure, with direct access to Donald Trump and is the largest supporter to his campaign.

Despite tensions, Miriam Adelson remained steadfast in her advocacy for Israel. She played a crucial role in the U.S. embassy's move to Jerusalem. Sheldon Adelson even offered his private jet to any country willing to relocate its embassy, covering all expenses.

In light of her interactions with presidential candidate Donald Trump, it's clear that Miriam Adelson's dedication goes beyond politics. By quoting from the Pesach Haggadah, she reminded not only the former President of a core Jewish belief but she shared a message with the entire Jewish Nation: Our faith must rest in G-D "In every single generation, people rise up to destroy us – but the Holy One, Blessed Be He, saves us from their hands.”

She highlighted that while support and resources are vital, Jewish reliance ultimately rests with G-d.

“Your daughter knows that too,” Adelson remarked, referencing Ivanka Trump's conversion to Judaism many years ago.

Miriam Adelson's unwavering faith and advocacy serve as an inspiring example of Kiddush Hashem—sanctifying G-D's name—demonstrating the profound connection between her political endeavors and her faith as a Jew.



We must all learn from her and voice our admiration together אין עוד מלבדו.

Photo: Duvi Honig and the late Sheldon Edelson at the Hannukah party during Trump's first presidential term.

Duvi Honig is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber Of Commerce and J-biz Expo