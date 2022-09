The month of Elul has begun, a month of intensive self-reflection and honesty about who we are and where we're at - and making every effort to get to who and where we should be, in time for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Peaceful prayer on the Temple Mount is an unprecedented privilege that should not be passed up. Every prayer and every footstep on the Temple Mount brings us one step closer to the Holy Temple, itself.