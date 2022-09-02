This week we read the very famous commandment of תמים תהיה עם ה׳ אלוקיך.

The concept of being "Tamim" is often seen as being simple in your ways with Hashem.

Being simple is often understood as having "simple" faith "don't ask, don't search" just accept things as they are. But if that is what we are being commanded, how does that go together with everything else in Judaism?

Judaism is all about growing through learning, searching and asking. It's about knowing more, not knowing less! How does that actually go together with being simple? What exactly does being תמים actually mean? Is it better to be ignorant or knowledgeable...?