German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier condemned antisemitism and called on churches worldwide to fight antisemitsm on Wednesday.

At the opening of the 11th General Assembly of the World Council of Churches (WCC) in Karlsruhe, Germany, Steinmeier denounced antisemitism and said that religion must never be “used as an instrument of hatred and violence,” according to the Juedische Allgemeine.

“It is one of the major current tasks of the Christian churches around the world to fight back against antisemitism,” Steinmeier said.

He spoke to representatives of 350 churches from over 120 nations.

“We must be aware that antisemitism can take many forms. But it always remains a hate ideology with a history of extermination,” he said.

Steinmeier referred to the “murderous hatred of Jews instigated among Christians and by Christians for centuries, in Germany, but not only here.”

He added that the security of the Jewish community in Germany, Israel and worldwide is essential.

“We must never allow religion, which is supposed to elevate, encourage and elevate people, to become an instrument of humiliation, hatred and violence,” he said.