Israeli President Isaac Herzog and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier delivered a joint statement Wednesday on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the Munich Olympics Massacre.

“We welcome the fact that soon before the fiftieth anniversary of the massacre of Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics, an agreement has been reached for a historical inquiry, the taking of responsibility, and suitable compensation for the victims’ families. We welcome the results of the discussions. This agreement cannot heal the wounds, but it includes an acceptance of responsibility on Germany’s part and its recognition of the terrible suffering of the victims, whom we shall commemorate next week, and of their loved ones,” the presidents said.

The President's Office stated that President Isaac Herzog commends the many years of intensive activity by the bereaved families, the Olympic Committee of Israel, and the staff at the Israeli and German embassies, which today has led to an offer to the families of the victims of the Munich massacre.

In recent months President Isaac Herzog has been working, alongside the Olympic Committee of Israel, representatives of the families of the victims of the Munich massacre, and the Israeli Embassy in Berlin, opposite German officials, chiefly President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the German Embassy in Israel, to advance compensation for the families of the victims of the Munich massacre, in order to bring this painful episode to a place of healing and justice for the bereaved families.

President Herzog has maintained ongoing and in-depth contacts for several months with representatives of the bereaved families and the Olympic Committee of Israel, while also speaking regularly with his friend President Steinmeier and discussing with him the importance of Germany offering compensation and taking responsibility.

President Isaac Herzog said: “I thank my friend, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, for his leadership and uncompromising commitment to a path of justice, humanity, and responsibility. This is not the first time that President Steinmeier has proven that he is a close friend of Israel and that his work makes a mighty contribution to the warm relationship between Israel and Germany."

“I want to express my appreciation for this important step by the German Government, led by Chancellor Scholz, taking responsibility and making reparations for the historic injustice done to the families of the victims of the Munich massacre.

“I also thank the Minister of Culture and Sports, Hili Tropper, and Shirly Heller, the Senior Foreign Relations Advisor at the Office of the President, who together with the teams worked night and day to find a solution. I thank the teams involved in this process, most importantly the Olympic Committee of Israel headed by Yael Arad, the German President’s advisors, the German Embassy in Israel, and the Israeli Embassy in Germany.

“I believe that fifty years after this catastrophe, the time has come to find relief for the bereaved families and to reaffirm the lessons of this tragedy, including the importance of fighting terror, for future generations,” President Herzog concluded.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany said: “My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I am grateful and relieved that a solution was found that opens the door to a joint commemoration. I also thank my friend and colleague Isaac Herzog for his trust and engagement, and for keeping the conversation open.”