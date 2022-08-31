Sources on the left slam Lapid: 'He's twiddling his thumbs'

Sources on the political left have accused interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid of not taking active steps to replace former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Sometimes it seems to us that Yair Lapid has completed the return of Benjamin Netanyahu," a senior official on the left told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva. "Throughout the past few weeks, he has not taken any active steps which would lead to maximizing the votes in the bloc, and ensure that no one falls below the electoral threshold.

The official pointed out that the National Unity party was formed following just such an action, adding, "In addition to the political affinity which stood behind the union of [Defense Minister] Benny Gantz and [Justice Minister] Gideon Sa'ar, there is an element of responsibility for the bloc. We could not allow a situation in which Gideon Sa'ar did not cross the electoral threshold. Benny Gantz brought him under his umbrella, along with former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, and [former Religious Affairs Minister] Matan Kahana, and also to break down the walls with other sectors."

"On the other hand, Yair Lapid is refusing to unite with any of the center-left parties, or even absorb public figures which could shake up the current balance of power and tip it towards the center-left camp."

At the last press conference Lapid held for political journalists, Israel National News - Arutz Sheva asked if there is a possibility that Yesh Atid will join together with the National Unity party, in order to create new momentum.

Lapid responded, "I have not heard of an attempt to join with Gantz. We do not need to join with anyone. Look around you: We are a strong party with a history and patience. An Israeli ruling party."

Recently, Lapid was asked if he would work actively to unite Labor and Meretz, but he refused to do such a thing.

"Look at how Netanyahu 'dirties' his hands and interfered in Religious Zionism in order to maximize votes and even now he has rolled up his sleeves in order to put United Torah Judaism back together," the source noted. "Why does Lapid choose to sit on the fence? Has he really made peace with Netanyahu's return?"