During a meeting held by the Chief Rabbinate of Israel on Tuesday to commemorate its late founder Rabbi Avraham Yitzhak HaCohen Kook, a new line of postal stamps commemorating the rabbinate's 100th year was launched.

The new stamps were launched together with the Israel Stamp Service in a luxurious package that includes the portraits of the late former chief rabbis of Israel, along with a letter including the Prayer for the Welfare of the State of Israel, which was composed by former chief rabbis Rabbi Isaac Halevi Herzog and Rabbi Ben Tzion Meir Hai Uziel.

The stamps were launched at a meeting of the rabbinate board today, the anniversary of the passing of the rabbinate's founder, Rabbi Avraham Yitzhak HaCohen Kook. The chief rabbis of Israel were among those present at the launch.

The rabbi's portraits were drawn by Elisha Katz and the accompanying letter was designed by Ronen Goldberg.

In a letter accompanying the stamps, the chief rabbis wrote: "100 years have passed since the founding of the chief rabbinate. The giants of Israel foresaw the future and even before the state of Israel's founding they built the foundation on which the state's religious services will stand. Since the rabbinate's founding, Israel's greatest have served as chief rabbis and the spiritual leadership of the nation."