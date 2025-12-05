﻿Jacob was limping, but he had survived the nighttime struggle at Penuel. Nervously awaiting a confrontation with his estranged brother Esau, Jacob was attacked by a mysterious opponent. As dawn broke, the stranger struck Jacob’s thigh and dislocated it.

﻿

“Therefore the Israelites do not eat the displaced nerve (gid ha-nasheh) on the hip joint to this very day, because he touched Jacob’s thigh on the displaced nerve.” (Gen. 32:33)

﻿

What is the meaning of this prohibition? Do we refrain from eating the sciatic nerve only to commemorate a mysterious wrestling match that took place thousands of years ago?

﻿

A Vision of Violence

At first glance, the ban on gidha-nasheh appears to be yet another limitation that the Torah places on eating meat. While the Torah permits the consumption of meat, it instituted a number of restrictions: which animals may be eaten, how they are to be slaughtered, how their blood should be handled, and so on. These regulations remind us that we may not deal with animals as we wish, without regard for their welfare. On the contrary, we have moral obligations and responsibilities toward animals.

The prohibition of gidha-nasheh, however, is meant to project a broader ethical aspiration, beyond the issue of how we should treat animals.

According to tradition, the stranger who fought Jacob that night was the guardian angel of Esau. Jacob’s opponent symbolized the lifestyle of the hunter, a man of violence and conquest, one whose prophetic blessing was that he would live by his sword. This nighttime struggle was not a private experience, a personal event in Jacob’s life. It was a vision for all times. It epitomizes our constant battle against belligerent foes who claim the right to subjugate others by virtue of their physical strength and military prowess.

﻿

This struggle appeared to Jacob in its most unadorned fashion, without any pretense of gallantry and shining swords to mask its visceral violence and naked aggression. For the truth is that all wars, no matter how ‘civilized,’ are nothing more than the reduction of conflict to physical force, the attempt to dominate another through violence.

If there is one area in which the human race constantly innovates,it is the art of war. Methods and tools of combat constantly grow ever more sophisticated. We have progressed from primitive spears and swords to guns and canons, and onward to modern warfare with tanks, fighter jets, and nuclear arms. And yet, the essence of war remains unchanged: a brutal contest of power between two opponents, where victory is secured by felling one’s adversary.

﻿

Protesting Aggression

By not eating the gidha-nasheh, we demonstrate our revulsion at unprovoked aggression and violence. Just as Jacob fought Esau’s angel that night, we also oppose the cynical belief in the doctrine that might makes right. We resist the worldview that sanctifies violence as a legitimate instrument of superiority.

While nationalism provides many benefits, in its extreme form it can descend into conquest and imperialism. As Rav Kook observed in Olat Re’iyah (vol. I, p. 234):

﻿

“Nationalism is a lofty emotion in its natural, pristine state. But if it is not directed towards the highest goal - the aspiration of universal happiness and perfection - it will end up crossing the boundaries of morality.”

﻿

We may need a strong army to defend ourselves, and we may need to slaughter animals to provide for our physical needs. But by refraining from eating the gidha-nasheh, we demonstrate that our goal is not to subjugate others, whether man or beast. Even as we consume the meat of animals, we avoid the sciatic nerve that allows the body to stand upright.

This is a moral sensitivity that should govern every human encounter, so that all may benefit from a Divine-spirited and harmonious existence.

﻿