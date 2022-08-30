At today’s (Tuesday) meeting of the Chief Rabbinate Council of Israel, the Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, spoke out harshly against the phenomenon of Jews ascending the Temple Mount.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the death of Rabbi Avraham Yitzhak HaCohen Kook, founder of the Chief Rabbinate, Rabbi Lau opened the meeting by stating Rabbi Kook’s opposition to Jewish ascent to the Temple Mount.

"We need to be careful and not get into the questions and issues of karath [denial of a share in the world to come]," said Rabbi Lau. "There are other ways to show sovereignty [than by going up to Har Habayit]. We need to preserve the sanctity of the place."

The rabbi added: "I don't want to point out his statements about a great man who was the founder of many things, Moses Montefiore, and the harsh statements that Rabbi Kook made about him after he ascended to the holy place. His opinion was so clear and so simple."