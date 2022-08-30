Ambulances arrived at an Israeli preschool recently, after a 4-year-old boy named Effy fainted in the middle of class. The boy was rushed to the hospital to receive tests, and it was determined that he is suffering from cancer.

The diagnosis, of course, came as a major shock to the family. His Mother left her job to take care of him, leaving the other 5 children to survive off of only their father's modest income. Effy's mother spends days with him in the hospital, and his father spends each night.

Effy's family is one of many who are receiving help this month from Vaad HaRabbanim's Elul fund. In return for donating to help poor families, esteemed rabbis will pray for donors at the Kotel during the forty days between Rosh Chodesh Elul and Yom Kippur. This is a particularly auspicious time for prayers, which determines the year to come.

The emissaries will pray specifically for donors' children, and their success in the school year to come. Meanwhile, families like Effy's struggle to purchase basic school supplies and clothing.

