A video released on Chinese social media site Weibo has caused a sensation among iPhone fans with its sneak peak at Apple’s new iPhone 14.

The new smartphone is expected to be introduced by Apple an a September 7 event broadcast from Apple Park, the New York Post reported.

Apple shared an image of the event, feature the night sky with the stars forming the Apple logo and the phrase “far out.”

Details about Apple’s new phone are slowly being revelled, including in the Weibo video.

The video showed off the new phone’s shimmering finish that seemed to change color as it was held at different angles.

Rumored colors for the phone include navy blue, purple, gold, silver and graphite.

Leaked documents had given clues as to the major overhaul Apple planned with the phone, including getting rid of the dreaded notch on the front-facing camera, with many users over the moon about the notch-less iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 will also reportedly come with a Pro Max display that has a dual-punch hole instead of a notch. The punch holes will be larger than Forbes initially reported in 2021.

Apple will also reportedly be enlarging and realigning the status bar’s items to account for the larger punch holes.

The tech company had previously applied for a patent for a “light-folded projector to reduce the footprint of components to maximize the display area” which is likely to be included in the iPhone 14.

Further goodies will include a next gen camera, which is said to be a “significant” upgrade over previous iPhones and is expected to be 48-megapixels on the highest end iPhone 14. Analysts predicted the phone will also have 8K video recording capability, far surpassing previous models.

The new iPhone 14 series is expected to be somewhat larger than previous phones, leaked prototype images revealed.

According to MacRumors, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo estimated the iPhone 14 will cost around 15 percent more than the iPhone 13 series, meaning the phone will go for about $1,349.