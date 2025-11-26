In light of the lessons learned from the October 7th Massacre and the need for significant improvement of information security guidelines, the IDF is expected to publish a new order that would impose severe limitations on cellphone use by senior officers.

According to a report by Galei Tzahal, until now, the IDF provided officers with the rank of Colonel and higher with cellphones for military use. In recent years, the IDF stopped distributing phones running on Android operating systems and has instead only distributed iPhones, assuming they were more secure and harder to hack and trace.

Following a new assessment, two significant changes will take effect. The first being that the limitations will be extended to officers with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

In addition, the new guidelines are expected to ban the use of any military cellphone that is not an iPhone. Android devices will be permitted for personal use but prohibited from any operational or command purposes.

The order is expected to take effect soon.