Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir said in an interview with North Radio 104.5 FM that Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu knows that the size of his united list with the Religious Zionism party is what will decide if he wins the elections.

"Netanyahu doesn't have a reason to fight us, we hold key to victory. If our list doesn't reach 11 seats, Netanyahu has no chance of becoming prime minister. I can say that it depends on our voting body, if our voters want a fully right-wing government they'll vote for us. If not, we'll be small and weak, and we won't form a right-wing government," says Ben-Gvir.

On the agreement with the Religious Zionism party, he states: "There were real arguments and disagreements. From the moment that I understood that I will get what I want, the doors opened, the battle for the seventh place on the list was decided, and in the seventh place, there will be a representative from the periphery, a traditional Jew. From the moment that we agreed on a 50-50 split, as far as I'm concerned, we can check off the box and continue to the important step and form a fully right-wing government.

"I made a concession here. I could have demanded more, I could have demanded to be on the top of the list. In the end, what's important is that a right-wing government is formed, for that I was willing to concede. As far as I'm concerned, the most important thing is not first or second place. In the end, we are two different parties."

According to Ben-Gvir: "The story here is not a story of respect, it was important to me that Religious Zionism would open up, that its list wasn't made up of just classic religious Zionists. I wanted the Galilee and Sderot, and Netivot, and Ofakim, and I wanted young people and women. I wanted a diverse list and I got it. At this point, I can say: we are the home for all of you. It's a matter of 'come here because your home is with us, we have everything.' When it's like that I know we can last forever. You never heard anything bad from me about Smotrich, he's a sharp individual, and we have a partnership. The argument was over opening up the party, but when the party opens up, so does the heart."

Turning to the Noam faction, which was given the 11th spot on the ticket, Ben-Gvir said: "I think it's a realistic spot. Last time, when he was number six, they said it wasn't realistic, and he got in in the end. If we're strong we'll get to 13 or 14 seats, it's not a dream. I think Netanyahu knows that his key to success lies with us."