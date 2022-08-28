On Friday, only an hour before the onset of Shabbat, it was announced that in a meeting with opposition leader Benyamin Netanyahu in his home, MKs Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir agreed on a joint run in the upcoming Knesset elections

Many were left to wonder how MK Ben-Gvir got from Caesarea in northwestern Israel to his home in Hebron (a two-hour drive without traffic) before the onset of Shabbat (which was at around 7 PM) if the agreement was only signed at 5:30.

Ben-Gvir arrived at his home one minute before the onset of Shabbat, but IDF soldiers waited for the MK at the entrance of the city in case he wouldn't have made it in time in which case they would have accompanied him on foot.

On Friday Religious Zionism chairman Bezalel Smotrich came to Caesarea to discuss a joint run with Ben-Gvir with Netanyahu and Yariv Levin.

When Netanyahu asked Ben-Gvir to join the meeting the latter answered that he is with his children and he can't come. Netanyahu told Ben-Gvir to come with the children who can play in his pool during the meeting.

At around 3 PM Ben-Gvir arrived with his children, who even played a round of soccer with the former prime minister. At 5:30 the agreement was signed and Ben-Gvir and company returned home to Hebron.