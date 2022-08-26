Election: Fever has gripped Israel. Both here and in the US, the month of November may change the political landscape. Even in the UK a new Prime Minister will be installed in a few days.

Disgust: And outrage at the Holocaust remarks made by the Palestinian Authority chairman at the press conference with Chancellor Scholz in Germany. But Israel is not surprised. Mahmoud Abbas’s views are well known. Has he offended against Germany’s hate speech laws? The police are investigating.

Sweden’s: Legendary humanitarianism is backfiring. The Koran is taking over. No-go areas for non-Muslims are spreading. The government is now taking action.

Hear: Walter’s "Four questions for our time", (with apologies to the Haggadah). His answer stresses that Israel has too many generals in government. To be an ex-military commander and a minister is mutually exclusive. Listen why.

Our: Minister of Transport is drunk from her successes. So now she is going one step too far when she wants to cancel the traditional public transport prohibition on Shabbat, that has been in force since the establishment of the state, and run the new Tel Aviv light rail seven days a week.

Listen: To the facts on our school teachers' pay. Are they correct to call a strike? The beginning of the new school year hangs in the balance.

Biden: Is a one-time President. If he wants to commit political suicide, why drag the country down with him? His Iran policy will endanger the world. Israel is determined to go it alone, if and when necessary.

