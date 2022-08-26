The leader of the Islamic Jihad, Ziad Al-Nakhala, on Thursday accused Israel of evading the commitments it made to Egypt at the end of the last round of fighting (“Operation Breaking Dawn”), stressing that "the enemy government will bear full responsibility for this."

In the Egypt-brokered ceasefire agreement that ended Operation Breaking Dawn, Egypt undertook to work for the release of two Islamic Jihad terrorists being held in Israel, namely Bassam al-Saadi, the leader of the Islamic Jihad in Samaria, and Khalil Awawdeh, who has started a hunger strike to protest his administrative detention.

The Islamic Jihad claimed that Israel promised to release them and then backtracked when it was decided to file an indictment against al-Saadi and Awawdeh was transferred to the hospital without the administrative arrest against him being cancelled.

The military wing of the Islamic Jihad recently threatened measures against Israel in response to the non-release of al-Saadi and Awawdeh.

Nakhala, in a message addressed to Israel, said, "We say to the enemy, to those who help him and to his supporters: In this land that belongs to us, either you will be in it or we will. We will fight you forever, and we will fight you in everything and we will continue fighting until you leave."