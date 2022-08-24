The Likud Party on Wednesday wrote to Attorney Gali Baharav-Miara and demanded that she open a comprehensive investigation against the interference of the Palestinian Authority in the Israeli elections.

The Likud letter, submitted by the party's representative in the Central Election Committee, attorney Ilan Bombach, states, "At the end of the week, a serious affair was revealed in the media, in which the heads of the Joint List, members of Knesset Ayman Odeh, Ahmed Tibi and Samy Abu Shahadeh secretly met with the head of intelligence in the Palestinian Authority, with the aim of improperly influencing the results of the elections in Israel. According to these reports, during the previous week, Majed Faraj, an associate of the head of the Palestinian Authority and who serves as the head of intelligence in the PA, met with the leaders of the Joint List, twice, in Ramallah, secretly, in order to act in various ways that would prevent the Likud movement, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, from forming a nationalist coalition that will gain the trust of the majority of Knesset members."

The Likud claims that "a sovereign country cannot allow external interference from a foreign and hostile entity in the Knesset election process. If the Palestinian Authority succeeds in its plot to influence the election results and establish a government that will be supported by Ra'am and the Joint List, the Israeli reality will change beyond recognition."

The letter also states, "This is foreign interference under serious and dangerous circumstances. The heads of the Joint List talked with the head of intelligence in the PA, an external party which is foreign and hostile, about shaping the way the Arab-Israeli public votes in the elections to the Israeli Knesset, in order to influence the composition of the government that will be formed in Israel. If the contents of these talks and the moves discussed in them do not amount to a serious interference with the regular course of the elections in Israel - we don't know what a serious interference is."