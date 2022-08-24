Thousands of war crimes allegedly committed by Russia include the killing of children.

Ukraine is currently investigating 28,000 alleged war crimes, including the deaths of nearly 400 children by Russian troops.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Canada Yulia Kovaliv said that the investigations, including the killing of 373 children, has been documented and investigated by Kyiv, with help from Canadian officials. The investigations also include children kidnapped and taken to Russia and the murders of fleeing Ukrainians, the Canadian Press reported.

“What we want to do is to properly document each and every crime and we will bring Russia to justice,” Kovaliv said.

She added that Ukraine is working to bring kidnapped children back from Russia.

Speaking on Ukrainian Independence Day on Wednesday, the diplomat accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of attempting to destroy Ukraine’s culture, stating Russia has been destroying books, museums and churches during its invasion.

“Russia is now trying to purge the Ukrainians in occupied territories and to issue them Russian passports,” she said. “Ukrainians refuse to do it, even under threat.”

Kovaliv also charged that Russia was using “energy terrorism” during its occupation of Ukraine, with a bombardment campaign that has targeted 90 percent of wind and solar energy sites in the country.