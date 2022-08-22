Anita Neville has been named Manitoba’s next lieutenant-governor.

Neville, a former Winnipeg Liberal MP, will be the Canadian province’s first Jewish lieutenant-governor.

"I'm very honoured that I will do my best to serve the community as best as I know how," Neville told CBC News.

"Ms. Neville has long been a champion for the people of her community, her province, and our country," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement. "As lieutenant-governor of Manitoba, I know she will continue to make a difference for Manitobans and Canadians."

Neville was the MP for Winnipeg South Centre for over a decade, losing her seat in the 2011 election. During her time in parliament, she was a vice-chair of the Canada Israel inter-parliamentary group.

She was also opposition critic for Indigenous Affairs and Status of Women, and was on committees related to national defence, citizenship and immigration.

Neville is currently on the board of directors of the Jewish Heritage Centre of Western Canadian and the Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council.

Manitoba has yet to announce when Neville will begin her new position.

Each of Canada’s province’s has a lieutenant-governor who is the Queen's representative in the province.