After opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu published his phone number and invited citizens to call him, he received a call from Almog Boker of Channel 13 News about the current political landscape ahead of the elections for the 25th Knesset in November.

Netanyahu opened the conversation by saying that there have been more than 12,000 calls per hour since he published the number, "It's a bit difficult to answer everyone, but I answered a few of them."

"The phone doesn't stop ringing. People want to bring about a revolution, to join us. There is enormous enthusiasm. They are tired of the repeated elections. They want a stable government," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu explained that "only a government led by us can lower the cost of living. Otherwise it won't happen. That's why people come to Likud. They also understand that there's still a lot to be done. It works amazingly well, because it's real. People want the contact and to bring about change."

Regarding the split between Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, Netanyahu said: "We will do everything to unite Ben-Gvir and Smotrich. They don't want another election." When asked about forming a coalition with Ayelet Shaked's Zionist Spirit party, he emphasized: "I have 62 seats even without her."

At the end of the conversation, Netanyahu stated: "Even if I win, this will not be my last term."