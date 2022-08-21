Two laborers were killed Sunday morning and four others were injured, three of them moderately, at a construction site on Ha-Keferet Street in Tirat HaCarmel in northern Israel after a container that was apparently used as an elevator became detached from its position and collapsed on them.

Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah teams were called to the scene and provided first aid to the injured, one of whom was trapped under the container.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Batel Janet Habakuk who was one of the first responders at the scene reported that "According to workers at the construction site, a service elevator collapsed on a caravan where workers were stationed and the caravan proceeded to fall into the courtyard of the construction site. At this time there are two people injured who are not conscious who are still trapped inside. Firefighters are working to extract them. "

"Additionally, together with other first responders that arrived, I treated four people who sustained injuries and are in serious and moderate conditions respectively."

The police have begun investigating the circumstances of the deadly work accident and a representative of the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services was summoned to the scene.