Likud Chairman Binyamin Netanyahu has decided to intervene to ensure the Religious Zionist and Otzma Yehudit parties run together in the upcoming elections for the 25th elections.

Kan 11 reported that internal polls taken by the Likud party have led Netanyahu to fear that if the two parties run separately, one of them may not pass the electoral threshold, wasting tens of thousands of right-wing votes and preventing Netanyahu from securing a majority to form a coalition.

If Smotrich and Ben-Gvir do not agree on unification for a joint list, Netanyahu will intervene and maybe even offer a price on his part to encourage them to run together.

In the meantime, Minister Ayelet Shaked in talks with the chairman of the Jewish Home party, Yossi Brodny to have the third spot reserved for him in the "Zionist Spirit" party. Running together with the Jewish Home party would allow Shaked to use the letter 'Bet' on the party ballots, which is more prestigious for right-wing voters.