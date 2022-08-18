MK Yair Golan opened his mouth again: in an interview on Galatz radio Thursday, the Meretz chair candidate discussed the clashes between IDF troops and Palestinian Arab terrorists near Joseph's Tomb in Shechem (Nablus) overnight.

As previously reported, hundreds of Jewish worshipers on Wednesday evening entered Joseph's Tomb in Shechem. When the Jews entered the city, Palestinian Arab terrorists fired at the Israeli troops, who returned fire. The Palestinian Arabs reported that an 18-year-old was killed in the clashes with IDF troops and that 31 people were injured, including three in critical condition.

"Joseph's Tomb is a crazy delirium, I was there many times, it's disturbing," said Golan, who served in key military positions, including as commander of the division that oversees Shechem. "To think that IDF soldiers can be killed just so they can protect a group of haredim that don't even serve in the military."

Later on, the Deputy Economy Minister backed up his controversial statements, writing in a tweet: "What do the heads of Agudat Yisrael and the Religious Zionism party have in common? Neither of them put their lives on the line to serve in the IDF but are happy to put our children in danger for their messianic vision, which most Israelis do not have. The time has come to say the truth."

Religious Zionism MK Ofir Sofer, who was among the visitors in Shechem on Wednesday, commented on Golan's statements: "Yair Golan continues with his anti-Zionist approach and is rewarding terror. After he called the IDF an 'occupying military' he denies our deep connection to Joseph's Tomb. Whoever doesn't want us in Joseph's Tomb, doesn't want us in the Galilee, the Negev, or in the center of the country. I will continue to strengthen Jewish settlement and fight against anyone who destroys the Jewish and Zionist identity in our country."